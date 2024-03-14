Municipal workers clean up debris and sand left by striking municipal workers on a freeway near Isipingo, south of Durban. Picture: SUPPLIED/ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY.
In taking note of the behaviour (is it typical?) of eThekwini workers in trashing the streets and the CBD, and of the behaviour of EFF “councillors” in Ekurhuleni, and the spate of political murders, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, and … and … and, I have been wondering whether this is the freedom and democracy that Nelson Mandela fought for?
Is the ANC incapable of handling these issues, or are they condoned by the party?
It is no wonder that the international friends of the ANC prefer autocracy to democracy.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: By their fruits and friends ye shall know them
It’s little wonder that the ANC’s besties are Russia, China and Iran
