LETTER: By their fruits and friends ye shall know them

It’s little wonder that the ANC’s besties are Russia, China and Iran

14 March 2024 - 04:00
Municipal workers clean up debris and sand left by striking municipal workers on a freeway near Isipingo, south of Durban. Picture: SUPPLIED/ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY.
In taking note of the behaviour (is it typical?) of eThekwini workers in trashing the streets and the CBD, and of the behaviour of EFF “councillors” in Ekurhuleni, and the spate of political murders, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, and … and … and, I have been wondering whether this is the freedom and democracy that Nelson Mandela fought for?

Is the ANC incapable of handling these issues, or are they condoned by the party?

It is no wonder that the international friends of the ANC prefer autocracy to democracy.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Samwu urges striking eThekwini municipal workers to return to work

SA Municipal Workers Union says the mayor has agreed to hold a workshop on salary levels
1 day ago

National Taxi Alliance threatens shutdown if demands not met

National Taxi Alliance demands 30% stake in East Rand bus company
6 days ago
