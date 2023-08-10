Opinion / Letters

FM scoops multiple prizes for quality

FM editor Rob Rose won two prizes at the Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism

10 August 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

The FM won big at last week’s Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism 2022, taking home nine awards in total.

Category winners included FM editor Rob Rose, who won two prizes — for the economy and for the category ESG: business and society. For the latter award he was joint winner with Moneyweb’s Ryk van Niekerk. Contributing editor David McKay won the financial markets category award. 

First runners-up were Rose in business/companies, in financial markets and in ESG: business & the environment; and FM economics editor Claire Bisseker in the economy category.

Second runner-up awards went to McKay (for economy) and Investors Monthly editor Marc Hasenfuss (for financial markets; he was joint winner with Van Niekerk).

Showmax’s Steinheist won the overall prize.

ALSO READ:

Financial Mail’s Ann Crotty nominated for Sikuvile Awards

The awards see the best of the best across various journalistic platforms being benchmarked against their peers
National
1 month ago

FM scores big at financial journalism awards

FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
News & Fox
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ROB ROSE: Eskom, and how not to handle a death ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITORIAL: What the taxi clash says about our ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The populist who’s not very ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: How the Niger coup could hurt ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
EDITORIAL: The Boks have a new colour problem
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.