The FM won big at last week’s Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism 2022, taking home nine awards in total.
Category winners included FM editor Rob Rose, who won two prizes — for the economy and for the category ESG: business and society. For the latter award he was joint winner with Moneyweb’s Ryk van Niekerk. Contributing editor David McKay won the financial markets category award.
First runners-up were Rose in business/companies, in financial markets and in ESG: business & the environment; and FM economics editor Claire Bisseker in the economy category.
Second runner-up awards went to McKay (for economy) and Investors Monthly editor Marc Hasenfuss (for financial markets; he was joint winner with Van Niekerk).
FM scoops multiple prizes for quality
FM editor Rob Rose won two prizes at the Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism
Showmax’s Steinheist won the overall prize.
