FM scores big at financial journalism awards

SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
The FM dominated at last week’s Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, with 12 entries shortlisted in the seven categories being recognised.
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running. Rose was also named runner-up in the business & companies and economy categories.
Also recognised were FM money editor Giulietta Talevi (joint second runner-up, business & companies) and retail writer Adele Shevel (second runner-up, economy).
Former FM resources writer Lisa Steyn was named first runner-up in the financial markets category, for entries for the FM and sister publication Business Day, while freelance contributor TJ Strijdom shared the business & companies second runner-up award with Talevi, for his contributions from the FM and Business Times.
Yusuf Akinpelu, of Nigeria’s Premium Times, was named overall financial journalist of the year.
In late June, FM contributor Graham Wood won the lifestyle category at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards for his cover story, “Kentridgenomics: What Rocketing Prices for William’s Work Say about SA’s Art Market”.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FM scores big at financial journalism awards
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
The FM dominated at last week’s Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, with 12 entries shortlisted in the seven categories being recognised.
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running. Rose was also named runner-up in the business & companies and economy categories.
Also recognised were FM money editor Giulietta Talevi (joint second runner-up, business & companies) and retail writer Adele Shevel (second runner-up, economy).
Former FM resources writer Lisa Steyn was named first runner-up in the financial markets category, for entries for the FM and sister publication Business Day, while freelance contributor TJ Strijdom shared the business & companies second runner-up award with Talevi, for his contributions from the FM and Business Times.
Yusuf Akinpelu, of Nigeria’s Premium Times, was named overall financial journalist of the year.
In late June, FM contributor Graham Wood won the lifestyle category at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards for his cover story, “Kentridgenomics: What Rocketing Prices for William’s Work Say about SA’s Art Market”.
Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.