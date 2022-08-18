×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

FM scores big at financial journalism awards

FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running

18 August 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/35710003
Picture: 123RF/35710003

The FM dominated at last week’s Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, with 12 entries shortlisted in the seven categories being recognised. 

FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running. Rose was also named runner-up in the business & companies and economy categories. 

Also recognised were FM money editor Giulietta Talevi (joint second runner-up, business & companies) and retail writer Adele Shevel (second runner-up, economy). 

Former FM resources writer Lisa Steyn was named first runner-up in the financial markets category, for entries for the FM and sister publication Business Day, while freelance contributor TJ Strijdom shared the business & companies second runner-up award with Talevi, for his contributions from the FM and Business Times. 

Yusuf Akinpelu, of Nigeria’s Premium Times, was named overall financial journalist of the year.   

In late June, FM contributor Graham Wood won the lifestyle category at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards for his cover story, “Kentridgenomics: What Rocketing Prices for William’s Work Say about SA’s Art Market”.  

Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market

As a sustained surge in demand for works by William Kentridge shows, SA is witnessing the emergence of a vital new art economy. The FM delves into ...
Features
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Helen Zille on the ANC polling below 40%
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Regenesys has plans for global expansion
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
Cape Town back as a premier film destination
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.