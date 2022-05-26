×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why the push for increased poultry tariffs?

26 May 2022 - 05:00
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Two years ago, chicken importers boasted that they had signed the poultry master plan, brainchild of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel.

It was a horrendous decision because the plan, among other things, is clearly aimed at increasing local poultry market share and reducing imports. This was to be achieved primarily by a combination of increased import tariffs and higher exports.

Thus far, the export programme has been a failure, and importers have been bombarded by a range of new tariffs and sharp increases in duties.

Their perennial enemies — the local manufacturers who produce a good product — have had to contend with numerous  headwinds, the harshest being huge increases in feed prices. Yet they have increased turnover in the middle of a recession and also improved efficiencies.

Importers claim that local poultry has increased prices by a whopping 17% over the year to January 2022.

Astral Foods, by some distance the largest local producer, announced an 8% price increase for the year ended September 2021. And advertising material for products from the two largest local producers shows that individually quick-frozen mixed portions (representing about 60% of chicken sales) reflect a price increase of about 6%. So if the claimed 17% is accurate, much of it would have come from other sources.

Local poultry producers have clearly proved that, despite many obstacles, they don’t need the regular import tariff increases that the government grants. They are hugely efficient and have maintained an entirely dominant market share. So why the need for the relentless pursuit of additional duties and tariffs, which certainly add to the costs of impoverished, hungry consumers?

D Wolpert
Rivonia

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Patel shoots down calls for suspension of poultry tariffs

Such an ‘extreme move’, as advocated by DA, would destroy local jobs, minister says
Economy
3 days ago

‘We have never found cheap chicken in any fridge, in any store’: Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte

Schutte says imported chicken might be cheap when it arrives, but the importers add a substantial margin before it gets to the shops
Business
3 days ago

Fast food chicken companies mindful of cost-squeeze on consumers amid rising feed prices

The Ukraine crisis has increased the cost of grain, meaning prices of SA's most affordable protein could rise
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
OBITUARY: Death of an economic colossus
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Outsiders could steal the ANC race
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: There will be blood on the shop ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Musk’s multitasking revs into red ...
Opinion / Pattern Recognition
5.
CHRIS ROPER: Nathi’s 100m climbdown
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.