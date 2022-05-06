Fast food chicken companies mindful of cost-squeeze on consumers amid rising feed prices

“Given the scale of KFC SA and the strong relationships we have with our supply partners, we are working together to strategically navigate these sudden cost pressures. This means that we can continue to offer value meals at everyday prices.

“Our goal is to work with our partners across our supply chain to ensure we are able to offer great value to our consumers despite market volatility,” a KFC spokesperson said.

Chicken Licken declined to comment, while Nando’s plans to launch its winter campaign before the end of the month.

The SA Poultry Association's (Sapa's) Izaak Breitenbach said the price of chicken had increased due to the rising cost of feed.

“Feed makes up almost 70% of all input costs to produce a chicken. The feed price is made up of maize and soya. What we have seen since April [2021] is a significant increase of up to 20% in the price of maize and soya and this caused chicken prices to increase. Maize and soya prices are at an all-time high, already affecting the price of chicken, and I believe we are seeing the bulk of these increases in the current prices.”