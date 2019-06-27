Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A challenge for CEOs

Our country is crying out for qualified, competent people. It would make sense for private enterprise to partner with the government to build up the skills of promising young people

27 June 2019 - 05:00
Hundreds of Eastern Cape unemployed graduates march to the Premier's office to demand jobs in this file photo Picture: SIBONGILE NGALWA/DAILY DISPATCH
Hundreds of Eastern Cape unemployed graduates march to the Premier's office to demand jobs in this file photo Picture: SIBONGILE NGALWA/DAILY DISPATCH

A recent article in The Mercury highlighted the plight of young graduates who can’t find employment. Internships seldom equate to jobs, and most advertised jobs require experience. Where and how are graduates expected to gain this experience?

Our country is crying out for qualified, competent people. It would make sense for private enterprise to partner with the government to build up the skills of promising young people.

Many have already beaten the odds by getting their degrees under difficult circumstances.

Given that their average annual pay runs into eight figures — as per Ann Crotty’s article "Out of Whack" (Cover Story, June 6-12) — will SA’s top CEOs accept a challenge, and create and contribute to a trust to fund young people so that they can gain experience by working alongside professional people in business? The beneficiaries could then be emboldened to start their own businesses and create jobs.

The future looks bleak for our youth. Picture your own daughter or son in this predicament. Surely we ought to care enough about this situation to do something practical about it?

Sheilagh Bill
Westville

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Corporates saying YES to the youth will ease unemployment and lift SA

Workplace apprenticeships and learnership programmes will skill youngsters and give them hope
Opinion
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Discovery’s painful situation
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
The electric vehicle — great opportunities and ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Investec’s hip approach reflects a ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Allan Gray is not selling ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Chickens come home to ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Related Articles

Measured boldness is now what’s required to stimulate the economy

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Nothing to celebrate as our young people show politicians the ...

News

LETTER: Youth reskilling a priority

Opinion

Why young South Africans have no faith in the political system

News

DUMA GQUBULE: Radical policies needed to spur growth and curtail joblessness

Opinion

How to fix SA's human capital crisis

Opinion

SA’s unemployment rate in numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

JUSTICE MALALA: We are becoming Zimbabweans

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.