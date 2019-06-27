LETTER: A challenge for CEOs

A recent article in The Mercury highlighted the plight of young graduates who can’t find employment. Internships seldom equate to jobs, and most advertised jobs require experience. Where and how are graduates expected to gain this experience?

Our country is crying out for qualified, competent people. It would make sense for private enterprise to partner with the government to build up the skills of promising young people.

Many have already beaten the odds by getting their degrees under difficult circumstances.

Given that their average annual pay runs into eight figures — as per Ann Crotty’s article "Out of Whack" (Cover Story, June 6-12) — will SA’s top CEOs accept a challenge, and create and contribute to a trust to fund young people so that they can gain experience by working alongside professional people in business? The beneficiaries could then be emboldened to start their own businesses and create jobs.

The future looks bleak for our youth. Picture your own daughter or son in this predicament. Surely we ought to care enough about this situation to do something practical about it?

Sheilagh Bill

Westville

