Opinion

LETTER: Youth reskilling a priority

Old skill sets are not adequate for the new economy

12 June 2019 - 05:03
Picture: 123RF/LANGSTRUP


Youth Month in 2019 coincides with the commemoration of 25 years of freedom and democracy. Both of these commemorations should be turned into solution finders and interrogate the future of the youth. The month should bring about new approaches to the fight against SA’s 27.1% unemployment rate and even worse youth unemployment rate of 55.2%, which stands out globally.

It is a sad reality to see graduates who cannot find jobs after years of studying. Most believed education was the only freedom, yet today they are stuck with certificates and no experience. Venturing to new sets of skills and reskilling youth must be considered. It is time to bring to the attention of the government and the private sector the limitations of skills, so that the new crop of youth can be reskilled. The fourth industrial revolution needs new skills.

The department of rural development and land reform has made great strides in transforming the survey sector by investing in skills development for black youth in the geospatial and cadastral surveys and mapping. This has been done through an internal cadastral officer course and the introduction of a full-time bursary scheme that includes matriculants. 

OR Tambo stated that “the children of any nation are its future. A country, a  movement, a person that does not value its youth and children does not deserve its future.”

Mphahlela M Rammutla
Atteridgeville

