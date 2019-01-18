Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Good intentions pave a downhill road

I recently spent a few days at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Didima resort in the Drakensberg. I was shocked at how derelict the place was

18 January 2019 - 11:36
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Didima resort in the Drakensberg. Picture: 123RF/Grobler Du Preez
For a number of years your publication has promoted Rally to Read, which involves members of the public investing a considerable amount of money to subsidise rural schools with books and writing equipment — something that should be paid for by taxes — via a drive in their 4x4s.

Pardon me if I had a good chuckle when I read about "Broken Promises" (Features, January 10), in which you highlighted the government’s inability to ensure that schools are run properly.

I recently spent a few days at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Didima resort in the Drakensberg.

On visiting the San rock art centre in the vicinity, I was shocked at how derelict the place was — filthy, broken facilities, nonfunctioning auditorium, closed coffee shop and three staff members sitting idly in the ticket office looking demotivated.

What really saddened me was to see, on a plaque listing donors, how many well-meaning corporates and individuals had shelled out to make the place a reality. They no doubt contributed in good faith, and I shudder to think how despondent they would be to see how their contribution went down the toilet.

Nelson Mandela was a master at getting corporates to support his projects and many businesspeople obliged — if only to get a picture for their boardroom. But many others and I were not fooled by the legalised begging.

Tony Ball
Pinetown

