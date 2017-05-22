Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife auctioned more than 1‚000 wild animals on Monday‚ injecting more than R8m into the cash-strapped conservation agency’s depleted coffers.

But this desperately needed revenue was a drop in the ocean‚ considering that Ezemvelo’s operating revenue was cut by about R145m in 2017 because of state subsidy cuts.

Altogether‚ Ezemvelo sold 1‚183 animals at its 28th annual action at the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park — including 10 white rhinos, which fetched a total of R3.6m.

The agency also sold almost 350 zebras at an average price of R2‚700 each‚ 265 impala for just under R900 each (less than the average price of R1‚300 in 2016) and more than 220 blue wildebeest for R2‚700 each.