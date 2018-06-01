LETTER: More socialism is an insane idea

After reading Claire Bisseker’s incisive article about the World Bank’s latest recommendations to get SA on track again (Features, May 24-30), I remembered the following words, often misattributed to Albert Einstein: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

This is exactly what the recommendations of the World Bank, and the opinions of many local intellectuals and almost all politicians, amount to: cure the cumulative ills of socialism with yet more socialism. What a joke!

André Duvenage

Somerset West