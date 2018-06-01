Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More socialism is an insane idea

The recommendations of the World Bank are the definition of insanity

01 June 2018 - 12:02
Picture: UPSPLASH/João Silas
Picture: UPSPLASH/João Silas

After reading Claire Bisseker’s incisive article about the World Bank’s latest recommendations to get SA on track again (Features, May 24-30), I remembered the following words, often misattributed to Albert Einstein: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

This is exactly what the recommendations of the World Bank, and the opinions of many local intellectuals and almost all politicians, amount to: cure the cumulative ills of socialism with yet more socialism. What a joke!

André Duvenage
Somerset West

What SA needs to fix, according to World Bank

The World Bank has listed five binding constraints that SA must address if it wants to make inroads into poverty and inequality before patience runs ...
Features
8 days ago

