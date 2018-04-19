Economic inequality the new apartheid, says Jackson

A cold, clinical lecture hall grew rapidly warmer as the Rev Jesse Jackson delivered an oration that aimed to turn young professionals into a congregation of believers in the church of struggle.

The civil-rights activist drove home his message that in SA and the US black people had reached the fourth stage of struggle: democratising the economy. He urged his audience to repeat political and economic mantras. "Say it with me: strong minds break strong chains," he drawled in a thick southern accent.

The anti-apartheid activist had been invited to the Gordon Institute of Business (Gibs) in Johannesburg to deliver a talk on "black excellence". It was an entirely practical message on how to slowly roll back the legacy of apartheid, manifested today in economic inequality.

After the battles to overthrow slavery, segregation and apartheid, the victors were now facing the fourth stage of the struggle: the quest for transformation and economic freedom. "Black people got freer, white people got richer," Jackson said.

The burning task ahead was to employ the same tools used to fight political apartheid to fight economic apartheid.

The debate on economic emancipation is a prescient one in SA, and has been placed high on the national agenda over the past decade by the left in the ANC-led alliance and the ANC Youth League under its former president, Julius Malema.

However, the practical expression of such transformation is often bogged down by ideological debates that have thus far barely changed the lived experience of the black professionals who packed the Gibs auditorium on Monday night.

In the ANC, the articulation of radical economic transformation means different things across the party’s factions, making it difficult for the ANC to drive a cohesive strategy to implement it.

Jackson proposed a new way of thinking about economic transformation — taking the fight to the private sector. He spoke about share-scheme agreements in the US and how this had helped to get black professionals on the boards of top companies.

"Rabbit hunting is no fun when the rabbit has the gun," he said, compelling the audience to repeat this after him.

His approach is markedly different to the one proposed in SA. He argued for the "democratisation" of the economy instead of "nationalising", which he said placed economic power in the hands of the governing elite. It should belong to the people.

A practical expression of his approach is similar to one adopted by former ANC treasurer-general and co-operative governance minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize said that four years ago he wrote a paper about lobbying the private sector to become a central player in the battle for transformation in SA, and he had since met with large players in the financial services sector, the automotive industry and the construction sector.

Their talks had included tangible solutions and timelines for implementing their transformation programmes.

On Friday, Mkhize will meet black professionals from various sectors to encourage them to help with turning around failing municipalities.

In March, he announced that only 7% of municipalities were functioning well.

He addressed the Gibs forum ahead of Jackson and painted a bleak picture of the situation faced by black professionals.

"Why not draw in black professionals to help turn it around? They have the skills, the ability to contribute towards the development of the country," he said. The growth of the black middle class in SA was partly due to a "conscious strategy" by the ANC government, but it was not yet big enough. He said Statistics SA reported that white households earned at least five times more than black households.

A research report for Treasury on the ownership of JSE-listed firms estimated that black economic empowerment ownership of the total JSE market capitalisation was a mere 9%, Mkhize said.

"These statistics are disheartening for many as they give the impression that black excellence is meaningless if the doors are locked and there is no entry," he said.

"There are many obstacles to entry into the mainstream economy for black professionals and black business. Many of these are subtle and covert and are thus difficult to dismantle."

Private-sector networks had to be tapped into by lobbying companies, CEs and their boards, Mkhize said.

Jackson said black South Africans should get to know local companies, know their boards, know their training schemes and use their buying power to force them to transform. He shrugged off "blind socialism".

"Democratise mines … there has to be fair land distribution, but then have the science to cultivate. There is no such thing as an unfarmed farm. Why opt for farming when you can’t grow a tomato?

"Figure out ways to democratise the economy. Being angry won’t get you there, being hateful won’t get you there…. Look at the public sector anew, take a hard look at the private sector of this economy.

"Relationships matter. Strong minds matter. Learn to live together across race. SA must not go back with hate but go forward with hope and healing…. Build resources, not race bridges," Jackson said.

The activist, who first visited SA in 1979, said this time round he had found resource separation, instead of racial segregation. "Leverage your money as you leverage your votes," was his parting shot.

marriann@businesslive.co.za