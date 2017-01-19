What you said online ...

The 45th Ford Kuga in SA was engulfed in flames.

Kugas’ resale and trade-in values have plummeted. Ford SA has done nothing. What a way to damage your brand — Cullem Mathew Brodie

The Kugas are magnificent when not on fire. They are ultra frugal on petrol, have power, the latest bells and whistles, and are very smooth on the road — Dino Ducci