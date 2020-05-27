Companies / Financial Services Sygnia reaps rewards of low-cost offerings in tough trading environment Headline earnings per share could double in the group’s six months to end March BL PREMIUM

Specialised financial services group Sygnia, which was founded by Magda Wierzycka, says it is benefiting from providing low-cost and diversified products.

Speaking to Business Day, after shares in the company surged as much as 16% on Wednesday to close at R9.40, Wierzycka said Sygnia was seeing the benefits of not being singularly focused on asset management.