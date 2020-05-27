Sygnia reaps rewards of low-cost offerings in tough trading environment
Headline earnings per share could double in the group’s six months to end March
27 May 2020 - 14:06
UPDATED 27 May 2020 - 15:31
Specialised financial services group Sygnia, which was founded by Magda Wierzycka, says it is benefiting from providing low-cost and diversified products.
Speaking to Business Day, after shares in the company surged as much as 16% on Wednesday to close at R9.40, Wierzycka said Sygnia was seeing the benefits of not being singularly focused on asset management.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now