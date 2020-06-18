Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Where to next, Dawie? Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers missed an opportunity to reintroduce a Chinese wall between the asset consultants BL PREMIUM

Alexander Forbes has a key role to play in SA’s financial ecosystem, being the only one of the top five providers of retirement umbrella funds that is not a life office. But it is not the business it was in 2000 when it was the eighth-largest retirement consulting and employee benefits business in the world.

Since then Forbes has spent time owned by private equity and had to pay off debt. It sold its dominant insurer broker to Marsh of the US; its Lloyd’s broker in the UK to another US shop, Lockton; and its niche corporate insurer, Guardrisk, as well as its motor insurer, to Momentum.