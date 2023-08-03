CARMEL RICKARD: Hong Kong ‘fight song’ saved
The justice secretary has failed in his bid to have a pro-democracy song banned around the world if it’s used to promote secession from China
03 August 2023 - 05:00
Last week, Hong Kong judge Anthony Chan delivered a decision that was reported around the world. At issue was whether a popular pro-democracy song, Glory to Hong Kong, should effectively be banned. Argued on July 21, the case was decided just a week later, on July 28.
Hong Kong secretary for justice Paul Lam initiated the case, naming no individual defendants. Instead, they were simply listed as all “persons conducting themselves” in the way that Lam wanted the court to prohibit. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.