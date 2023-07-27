CARMEL RICKARD: The sorry state of the office of the state attorney
The office of the state attorney has come under heavy fire for its ‘high level of ineptitude’, ‘poor and inefficient services’ and ‘lackadaisical’ approach to litigation
27 July 2023 - 05:00
A scorching indictment of the state attorney’s standard of work, for at least one client, has been made by the labour court in Gqeberha.
The court said it is essential that the “notoriously understaffed and overworked” state attorney staff should not bungle cases of its clients — provincial and government departments — through improper and inefficient handling. ..
