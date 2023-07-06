CARMEL RICKARD: Samwu workers victims of ignorance
A judge has found that labour union Samwu has ‘a lot’ to answer for after its mishandling of a retrenchment matter resulted in seven of its workers being dismissed
06 July 2023 - 05:00
Officials of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) have effectively been found to blame for the dismissal of seven members working in tourism on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. That’s because the union pulled out of talks aimed at finding alternatives to dismissal in the wake of Covid and other major changes that had affected tourism in the province by late 2020.
It’s a sad story, well laid out by presiding judge Connie Prinsloo, who made it clear that her hands were tied by the union’s attitude...
