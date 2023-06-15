Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Pupil’s fall from train highlights Prasa’s poor track record

Another case of negligence by the rail agency has been decided by the high court, this one involving an injured child

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

Yet another sorry story of a passenger injured due to negligence by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is playing out in the high court.

This time, the injured passenger is Siyamthanda Maphela. In 2019, he was a learner at a school in Mowbray, Cape Town. On his way home, a stone thrown from outside the train passed through the open doors of the carriage and struck Maphela on the head. As a result, he fell from the moving train and landed on the rails, unconscious and bleeding from the head...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.