The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Yet another sorry story of a passenger injured due to negligence by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is playing out in the high court.
This time, the injured passenger is Siyamthanda Maphela. In 2019, he was a learner at a school in Mowbray, Cape Town. On his way home, a stone thrown from outside the train passed through the open doors of the carriage and struck Maphela on the head. As a result, he fell from the moving train and landed on the rails, unconscious and bleeding from the head...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: Pupil’s fall from train highlights Prasa’s poor track record
Another case of negligence by the rail agency has been decided by the high court, this one involving an injured child
Yet another sorry story of a passenger injured due to negligence by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is playing out in the high court.
This time, the injured passenger is Siyamthanda Maphela. In 2019, he was a learner at a school in Mowbray, Cape Town. On his way home, a stone thrown from outside the train passed through the open doors of the carriage and struck Maphela on the head. As a result, he fell from the moving train and landed on the rails, unconscious and bleeding from the head...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.