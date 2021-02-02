National Candidates shortlisted for Constitutional Court positions David Unterhalter and Jody Kollapen among those to be interviewed to serve on the top court BL PREMIUM

Highly respected judges David Unterhalter and Jody Kollapen have put their names in the hat for the two vacancies in the Constitutional Court, a list released by the office of the chief justice on Tuesday shows.

The appointments to the top court are much sought after because the court has the final say on jurisprudence in SA’s constitutional democracy...