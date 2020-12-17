News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng

17 December 2020 - 05:00

A good week

Receiving the first coronavirus vaccine in the US must have been a huge relief for Sandra Lindsay — the 52-year-old critical care nurse who directs an intensive care unit at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, caring for Covid patients. Her jab presumably kicks off a plan to halt the virus in a country that has already lost over 300,000 citizens to the rampaging disease. That’s more than the number of people who died in World War 2, and it means Covid-19 has overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death in the US.

A bad week

Oh dear. It turns out chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is as susceptible to disinformation around Covid as everyone else. But while believing that the Covid-19 vaccine may be infused with the biblical mark of the beast would be cause for anyone to check their meds, it’s a far more dangerous prospect that the head of the judiciary is spending his time weighing this as a serious consideration. Fingers crossed that no-one takes any vaccine denial case to the Constitutional Court during his last year in office.

ROB ROSE: Scientists call for Mogoeng’s impeachment over vaccine conspiracy

The judge president argued that he has freedom of speech to say what he did. But he above all people knows this right doesn’t exist in a vacuum
Opinion
2 days ago

