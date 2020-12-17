A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng

A bad week

Oh dear. It turns out chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is as susceptible to disinformation around Covid as everyone else. But while believing that the Covid-19 vaccine may be infused with the biblical mark of the beast would be cause for anyone to check their meds, it’s a far more dangerous prospect that the head of the judiciary is spending his time weighing this as a serious consideration. Fingers crossed that no-one takes any vaccine denial case to the Constitutional Court during his last year in office.