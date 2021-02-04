Judiciary in the balance
Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term as chief justice comes to an end this year. His successor will take the reins of an institution under pressure, given allegations at the Zondo commission last week
04 February 2021 - 05:00
It’s official: not even the country’s judiciary has escaped a brush with state capture allegations.
Last week, former safety & security minister Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired a high-level review panel into the State Security Agency (SSA), dropped a bombshell at the state capture commission of inquiry in testimony about a project aimed at bribing SA’s judges...
