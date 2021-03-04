National CODE OF CONDUCT Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng chided for wilful misconduct over Israel comments Judicial conduct committee finds Mogoeng breached the code of conduct for judges and has given him 10 days to apologise BL PREMIUM

In an unprecedented move, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been raked over the coals by the judiciary’s conduct body for getting involved in a political controversy and he has been ordered to apologise.

In what is a first for a chief justice, he has now been rebuked not only for getting involved in a controversy over comments he made on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — in which he criticised SA’s foreign policy — but also for his continued defiance after the comments drew a major response...