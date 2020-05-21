Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Justice a step closer in Equatorial Guinea A ruling by the Constitutional Court of SA against Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president has cleared the way for a local businessman to sue for damages BL PREMIUM

In a terse order of literally one sentence, the Constitutional Court has cleared the way for a businessman from SA to argue a R75m damages claim against Teodoro "Teodorin" Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

Daniel van Rensburg, who has done business in Equatorial Guinea for many years, became involved in a deal to set up an airline company for Gabriel Mba Bela (also known as Angabe), a relative of the president. But Angabe later pulled the plug on the project and demanded the return of money advanced to Van Rensburg in terms of their written agreement.