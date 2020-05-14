Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Uganda and Zimbabwe grapple with property rights Uganda has long been dealing with the return of property seized under Idi Amin, while Zimbabwe is now grappling with its own compensation issues BL PREMIUM

Expropriation of land without compensation is not unheard of in Africa. But neither is restitution after expropriation.

In the early 1970s, Ugandan president Idi Amin expelled people of "Asian descent" after dispossessing them of their land and other property. The properties were vested in the hands of the finance minister, on behalf of the government.