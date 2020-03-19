Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Kenya: Papering over the cracks? It may have survived a challenge to its constitutionality, but Kenya’s Building Bridges Initiative has apparently not met similar success in uniting the nation BL PREMIUM

It began with what Kenyans refer to as "the handshake" — the moment in March 2018 when arch-rivals President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga put aside their differences and pledged to negotiate a peaceful way forward in the wake of disputed elections.

Their pledge morphed into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a task force established to bring an end to instability and consider the biggest challenges the country has faced since independence. After a number of appointments, much discussion and many proposals, the BBI published its report late last year.