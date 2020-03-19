CARMEL RICKARD: Kenya: Papering over the cracks?
It may have survived a challenge to its constitutionality, but Kenya’s Building Bridges Initiative has apparently not met similar success in uniting the nation
19 March 2020 - 05:00
It began with what Kenyans refer to as "the handshake" — the moment in March 2018 when arch-rivals President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga put aside their differences and pledged to negotiate a peaceful way forward in the wake of disputed elections.
Their pledge morphed into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a task force established to bring an end to instability and consider the biggest challenges the country has faced since independence. After a number of appointments, much discussion and many proposals, the BBI published its report late last year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now