Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Uganda’s voices of defiance Yoweri Museveni has clung to power in Uganda since 1986, in part by clamping down on dissent. But some prominent voices continue to defy him BL PREMIUM

If you have just a passing interest in Uganda, then there are really only three names you need to know right now. The first is that of the country’s president, Yoweri Museveni, 75.

After being sworn in in 1986, he made two remarks now often quoted against him. First, he promised democracy, saying Uganda was "entitled" to a democratic government. "It is not a favour from any regime."