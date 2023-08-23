JUSTICE MALALA: Bending principles for Brics besties
We are now firmly in bed with states that have no respect for international law
23 August 2023 - 06:00
In May 2012 Jim O’Neill, the Goldman Sachs economist who coined the acronym “Bric” to describe the four economies — Brazil, Russia, India and China — that would dominate the global economy by 2050, wrote a piece for the Mail & Guardian. O’Neill wanted to explain that he was not pessimistic about South Africa and its recent inclusion in the grouping, and to clarify the idea behind Brics.
“[It] was meant to describe those countries large enough today, or which might be large enough in the future, to be literally part of the ‘bric’ or fabric of the modern global economy,” he wrote...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.