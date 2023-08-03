SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: South Africa needs to reclaim its position in the global order
As the world moves to a multipolar future, diplomatic dexterity becomes all the more important. For this country to raise its international standing, however, it should look inward first
The nature of international relations was accurately described in 1848 by then British prime minister Henry Palmerston, when he remarked: “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are internal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.”
Indeed, as the world witnesses the reshaping of geopolitical realities, this maxim assumes renewed significance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.