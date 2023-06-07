Features

Decoding the ANC’s Russia conundrum

An interministerial committee apparently backs moving the Brics summit to another venue as a way to sidestep the Putin-arrest drama

07 June 2023 - 12:00 Natasha Marrian

South Africa may yet be able to sidestep international opprobrium surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible visit to the country in August.

On Monday, an interministerial committee (IMC) chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile decided that the upcoming summit of the Brics nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), set to take place in Joburg, should be moved elsewhere — ideally to China. ..

