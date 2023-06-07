The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
An interministerial committee apparently backs moving the Brics summit to another venue as a way to sidestep the Putin-arrest drama
South Africa may yet be able to sidestep international opprobrium surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible visit to the country in August.
On Monday, an interministerial committee (IMC) chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile decided that the upcoming summit of the Brics nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), set to take place in Joburg, should be moved elsewhere — ideally to China. ..
sa-Russia analysis
Decoding the ANC’s Russia conundrum
An interministerial committee apparently backs moving the Brics summit to another venue as a way to sidestep the Putin-arrest drama
