Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
As the blackouts become overwhelming, desperation could take over
Nicotine patches, pills and chewing gum increase a smoker’s chances of quitting. None of these are available to people who use South Africa’s state health facilities
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
We know just how badly the electricity blackouts are affecting South African business and the economy in general. Recent company results read like a horror novel.
Take, for example, retailer Pick n Pay. In its trading update for the 43 weeks ended December 25, the company said it spent an additional R346m, year on year, on diesel to run generators at its stores. Competitor Shoprite is in the same pickle: it spent R560m on diesel to operate generators across its South African stores to trade uninterrupted during load-shedding in just the past six months...
JUSTICE MALALA: In the dark, who speaks for the poor?
