A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The president’s announcement displayed the ANC’s usual blind clinging to the fiction that a broken organisation can fix a broken country
Sandwiched between two heavyweights like Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen without their permission
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
South Africa is no country for young people. According to Stats SA, young people aged 15 to 24 and 25 to 34 recorded the highest unemployment rates of 59.6% and 40.5% respectively in the third quarter of 2022. Youth unemployment is expected to be 63.8% by the end of this quarter, according to Trading Economics.
This is no country for women, either. The World Population Review says “only 25% of South African women said they felt safe walking alone at night, the lowest of any country”. The Lancet Psychiatry Commission on intimate partner violence and mental health found last year that worldwide, 27% of women and girls aged 15 and older have experienced either physical or sexual intimate partner violence. In South Africa, the figure is between 33% and 50%...
JUSTICE MALALA: How sloth claimed Ramaphosa
It’s not just Eskom, the bloke at the top also has no energy
