Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s last shot at saving itself

Renewal won’t matter anymore if the party loses the 2024 elections

04 August 2022 - 05:00

The 2024 elections are a dark, ominous cloud hanging over the ANC.

The party’s desperation as it searches its intellectual vacuum for solutions was clear at its policy conference — it debated whether to use chemical castration on rapists and whether to declare youth unemployment a national crisis...

