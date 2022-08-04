×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

economic policy

ANC is trapped in a policy time warp

The party’s economic policy document was mildly progressive; its conference deliberations last weekend were not. Delegates took a step backwards on the economy, resuscitating controversial proposals that have no hope of stimulating growth

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The ANC policy conference this weekend revealed just how far grassroots ANC members are from grasping the need for liberalising reforms to revitalise the economy. Instead, attendees retreated into ideologically rooted resolutions that haven’t been implemented because they are unworkable, unnecessary or simply unsupported by research.

Delegates resolved, for instance, that the ANC government should revisit measures to give effect to expropriation without compensation, strengthen state-owned companies (SOCs), fast-track the creation of a state bank (using the Postbank), explore the introduction of a wealth tax and nationalise the Reserve Bank...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.