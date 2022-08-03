×

Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Step up, not aside

The ‘Taliban’ has got it wrong: it’s not the party rule at fault but the justice system

03 August 2022 - 07:00

Don’t kill me, but those deluded Jacob Zuma acolytes who now masquerade under the nickname “The Taliban” actually have a point: the ANC’s “step aside” rule is prejudicial to many of the party’s leaders.

You will have seen the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ANC’s new leaders at the party policy conference at the weekend ignoring unemployment, poverty, violence, corruption, hunger and other ills of our nation while they fought tooth and nail for the “step aside” policy to be scrapped. I think they are correct to be aggrieved. They are utterly wrong as well. Indeed, their battle exposes them as nothing but unprincipled politicians trying to extend their looting of taxpayers’ money...

