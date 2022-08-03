Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The party’s evident commitment to unworkable dullard ideas, and its amnesiac willingness to trot out hackneyed solutions, are indeed relentless
President Cyril Ramaphosa should talk to people like Setlogane Manchidi before he signs off on the next social compact
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
Don’t kill me, but those deluded Jacob Zuma acolytes who now masquerade under the nickname “The Taliban” actually have a point: the ANC’s “step aside” rule is prejudicial to many of the party’s leaders.
You will have seen the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ANC’s new leaders at the party policy conference at the weekend ignoring unemployment, poverty, violence, corruption, hunger and other ills of our nation while they fought tooth and nail for the “step aside” policy to be scrapped. I think they are correct to be aggrieved. They are utterly wrong as well. Indeed, their battle exposes them as nothing but unprincipled politicians trying to extend their looting of taxpayers’ money...
JUSTICE MALALA: Step up, not aside
The ‘Taliban’ has got it wrong: it’s not the party rule at fault but the justice system
