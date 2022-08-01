×

News & Fox

Dirco document defines SA’s national interest for the first time since 1994

Framework also sets out SA’s approach to economic and public diplomacy

01 August 2022 - 07:58 Carien Du Plessis

The “Framework Document on SA’s National Interest and Its Advancement in a Global Environment” is set to be released by the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) on Monday August 1 and, for the first time since 1994, will define the principles and values that guide the country’s interaction with the rest of the world.

For one, the framework will prevent a situation such as the one that arose in February when the DA-run Western Cape government and City of Cape Town came out in support of Ukraine while the national government stuck to a “neutral” stance, favouring a negotiated peace...

