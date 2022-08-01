Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
Framework also sets out SA’s approach to economic and public diplomacy
The “Framework Document on SA’s National Interest and Its Advancement in a Global Environment” is set to be released by the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) on Monday August 1 and, for the first time since 1994, will define the principles and values that guide the country’s interaction with the rest of the world.
For one, the framework will prevent a situation such as the one that arose in February when the DA-run Western Cape government and City of Cape Town came out in support of Ukraine while the national government stuck to a “neutral” stance, favouring a negotiated peace...
Dirco document defines SA’s national interest for the first time since 1994
