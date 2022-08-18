×

NATASHA MARRIAN: Deadwood: The ANC’s NEC conundrum

The election of the NEC in December will test the party’s appetite for renewal, and new rules could mean a sea change

18 August 2022 - 05:00

What is the point of an ANC top six leadership with integrity (also a long shot) if they are surrounded by wolves in the national executive committee (NEC)? 

It was the NEC under former president Jacob Zuma that protected him during the Nkandla scandal, whitewashed allegations of state capture, and gave MPs the line of march during the two parliamentary motions of no confidence against the delinquent president at the height of revelations on the true extent of the Guptas’ influence over him. NEC positions are highly sought after, providing access to ministerial and government posts and influence in business and the private sector. ..

