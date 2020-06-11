JUSTICE MALALA: Small businesses, beware: you are about to be massacred
Small businesses, beware: many of our ministers have finally tasted the power that comes with control
11 June 2020 - 05:00
The coronavirus will not destroy the SA economy. Far from it. This economy will be brought to its knees by a functionary in some grotty office in Pretoria, stamp in hand and finger wagging, telling entrepreneurs that they cannot do this and cannot go there because they have not submitted form 17 of regulation "Skop die Ekonomie" in triplicate.
Petty officialdom is back with a vengeance and its scythe is sharp.
