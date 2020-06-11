Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Small businesses, beware: you are about to be massacred Small businesses, beware: many of our ministers have finally tasted the power that comes with control BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus will not destroy the SA economy. Far from it. This economy will be brought to its knees by a functionary in some grotty office in Pretoria, stamp in hand and finger wagging, telling entrepreneurs that they cannot do this and cannot go there because they have not submitted form 17 of regulation "Skop die Ekonomie" in triplicate.

Petty officialdom is back with a vengeance and its scythe is sharp.