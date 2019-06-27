Cyril’s Sona dream soured by factionalism?

If President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday was one of dreams, the EFF was having none of it.

"We are not paying you to dream," party spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shouted across the National Assembly chamber in exasperation, as Ramaphosa began to wind up his address.

Ramaphosa was envisioning a new, smart city for SA — the first such city to be built in the country. When EFF MPs loudly demanded to know "when and where", he paused, then said: "I would like to invite South Africans to begin imagining this project."

It is a lofty dream: an SA with smart cities founded on the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, in which bullet trains pass through Joburg on their way to Musina in Limpopo.

But it is a dream that — for the moment — remains just that; it is devoid of reality. As DA hecklers pointed out, SA can’t even get its current trains to run properly.

Dreams and hope are, of course, not things to make light of. But there are more critical issues SA should be focusing on — the question of Eskom’s sustainability, for example. An implosion of the power utility could prove fatal to an already struggling economy.

But Ramaphosa’s third Sona wasn’t just about dreams.

He also spoke of the importance of implementation — and of making choices that would not please everyone.

"In an economy that is not growing, at a time when public finances are limited, we will not be able to do everything at one time," he said.

But he was scant on detail about these hard decisions.

His administration’s seven priorities will be economic transformation and job creation; education, skills and health; consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services; spatial integration, human settlements and local government; social cohesion and safe communities; a capable, ethical and developmental state; and a better Africa and world. The National Development Plan is at the centre of these efforts.