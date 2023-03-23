Money & Investing

READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: Tax and emigration — what should you expect to pay?

Your personal assets and liabilities will determine this, but the amount is usually not high

23 March 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/INK DROP
Picture: 123RF/INK DROP

Question:

If I emigrate, what tax do I have to pay, and how do I minimise my tax bill?

— Name withheld 

Answer:

The tax on emigration is completely dependent on your personal assets and liabilities, excluding immovable property, personal-use assets, cash, insurances and retirement funds (your pension or provident fund, or retirement annuity). Exclusions are basically anything that do not carry a tax. So, if immovable property is an exclusion from exit tax, it means that you don’t have to pay capital gains tax on your South African property when you emigrate.

The exit tax is a deemed sale of all your assets the day before you emigrate (at market value). This means the only realistic way to reduce the exit tax is to emigrate during a downturn.

The good news is that due to all the exclusions that are allowed, the tax on emigration is not very common, as most people have only a few assets in their name.

— André Bothma, taxmaverick.co.za 

Next week’s question:

The bond on my house has increased by R10,000 a month over the past year, making it unsustainable for me on my current income. I’m also paying off an apartment, which I let, but I have to pay levies and rates on it. Should I sell the flat to help cover my home loan? Or how should I pay my monthly house bond?

— Solange

We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

YOUR MONEY: How to access your local retirement savings after emigrating

A reader asks whether the tax on his retirement savings is calculated on the fund's value at emigration or withdrawal
Money & Investing
1 week ago

YOUR MONEY: Why you really need to set up a will for your kids

If you’ve got any assets you want to leave to your children, you need to draw up a testamentary trust — or risk everything going to the ...
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: Breaking up with your broker

How do I break up with my broker? A lot more simply than you might think
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Spar, sell Mr Price
Money & Investing
2.
Shoprite: and now, survival
Money & Investing
3.
SIMON BROWN: Don’t make it too personal
Money & Investing
4.
YOUR MONEY: How to access your local retirement ...
Money & Investing
5.
Can Murray & Roberts be saved?
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.