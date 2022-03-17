Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: SA’s ultra rich hit the exits New survey suggests that SA’s wealthiest are becoming an increasingly rare species — with dire implications for the country’s slim tax base B L Premium

If indeed SA’s wealthiest individuals are fleeing the country, as the new Knight Frank wealth report suggests, this could have a worryingly disproportionate impact on the country’s tax base. It’s unclear to what extent this report — which tries to calculate the population of super rich people across the world based on responses from 600 private bankers, wealth advisers and family offices in 50 countries — accurately reflects reality.

Let’s hope not very much, since the report calculates that the number of "ultra high net worth individuals" in SA with more than $30m dropped from 603 to 561 last year. This is a 7% drop — pretty much the reverse of the global average, which showed a 7.8% rise in the number of people in this group...