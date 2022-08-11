×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

The cost of being middle class

Middle-class South Africans may enjoy a great climate, beautiful natural environment and a standard of living comparable with those in developed countries. But it doesn’t come cheap

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

Middle-class South Africans are under severe financial pressure. It doesn’t help that, even though they shoulder a hefty tax burden, they’re getting such poor-quality public services that many are paying again — for private security, education and medical care.

The late economist Mike Schüssler estimated that only 18% of SA’s total working-age population pays personal income tax (PIT) — one of the lowest shares in the world. This is because so few adults work in SA (36% against the global average of 54.8%). And of those who do work, few earn above the R91,250 annual threshold at which PIT becomes payable...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.