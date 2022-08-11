A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Middle-class South Africans are under severe financial pressure. It doesn’t help that, even though they shoulder a hefty tax burden, they’re getting such poor-quality public services that many are paying again — for private security, education and medical care.
The late economist Mike Schüssler estimated that only 18% of SA’s total working-age population pays personal income tax (PIT) — one of the lowest shares in the world. This is because so few adults work in SA (36% against the global average of 54.8%). And of those who do work, few earn above the R91,250 annual threshold at which PIT becomes payable...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The cost of being middle class
Middle-class South Africans may enjoy a great climate, beautiful natural environment and a standard of living comparable with those in developed countries. But it doesn’t come cheap
Middle-class South Africans are under severe financial pressure. It doesn’t help that, even though they shoulder a hefty tax burden, they’re getting such poor-quality public services that many are paying again — for private security, education and medical care.
The late economist Mike Schüssler estimated that only 18% of SA’s total working-age population pays personal income tax (PIT) — one of the lowest shares in the world. This is because so few adults work in SA (36% against the global average of 54.8%). And of those who do work, few earn above the R91,250 annual threshold at which PIT becomes payable...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.