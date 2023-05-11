News & Fox

South Africa is running out of veterinarians

The shortage of veterinarians is serious in some regions of South Africa, partly due to emigration, so placing the profession back on the critical skills list is essential

11 May 2023 - 05:00 SHAUN SMILLIE

South Africa is running out of veterinarians and the problem is most acute in rural areas, according to experts in the field who spoke to the FM.

The signs of a crisis have been identified on the platteland, where posts go unfilled and where a vet can put in long hours working alone.  ..

