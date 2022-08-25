The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
The JSE this week issued what its regulation head Andre Visser says are “quite radical proposals” to stem the exodus from, and woo new companies to, the country’s largest stock exchange.
It’s not an insignificant concern: there are now 304 companies listed on the JSE, compared with 601 in 2001. Which means far fewer options locally in which to invest your pension...
ROB ROSE: Inside the JSE's 'radical' overhaul
SA's largest stock exchange wants to stem the flood of delistings. But will relaxing the rules open the door for a new wave of corporate governance scandals?
