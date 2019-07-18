Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Be careful who you trust with your money With R168m having seemingly vanished into the business of one financial adviser, we need to re-examine how we dole out trust BL PREMIUM

If it seems that there’s been a spate of investment scams doing the rounds, it’s probably not a coincidence. A few weeks ago it was the revelation that Martin Levick, the former CEO of Genesis Capital, allegedly duped friends as well as savvy businessmen — including Brait founder Antony Ball — out of more than R700m.