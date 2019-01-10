ROB ROSE: Ascendis’s grisly turn as JSE’s worst performer
Ructions among the shareholders of Ascendis, which was SA’s worst-performing company on the JSE last year, seem ominous
10 January 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.