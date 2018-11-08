COMPANY COMMENT
Share price fall at Ascendis a bitter pill to swallow
Since August the company’s stock has more than halved
08 November 2018 - 18:10
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.