MBALI HLOPHE: A clean provincial government optimises outcomes, delivery

GDARDE and GDSD's successes are attributed to a strategic blend of effective leadership, innovative strategies and community engagement. It is crucial to fully understand the departments and sectors through research and learning from experienced individuals.

No politician is an expert in their field. It is important to understand and read up to learn and glean as much as possible about what needs to be done. Doing as much research as possible is crucial. Learning from those who have been here longer and getting a more holistic feel of what needs to be done by a department to be able to address issues is what drives success.

By doing this, a firm understanding — for what is needed from the departments, what is needed by the community, and how influence can make a difference — is achieved. This can be seen [in exponential improvement of GDARDE and GDSD's performance results over the past five years].

Addressing corruption was one of the biggest challenges to tackle. Dealing with it head-on ultimately led to substantial improvements in departmental integrity and performance.

It was not been an easy road. There have been many allegations of corruption and who was responsible, but often action was not taken, which set a precedent for habits of wrongdoing to cement themselves.

Having to deal with uprooting a system that had become entrenched in corruption and maladministration was a big challenge, as this had become a system that developed tentacles that could reach other sectors. But with the help of the Gauteng premier’s office, the auditor-general and other external forces, it was possible to deal with it in a direct manner.