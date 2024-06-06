SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Zuma burning down the house
With its resolve to ditch the constitution and little if any economic nous, Zuma’s MK Party is as much a vehicle to feed his spite and hubris as it is a political party
06 June 2024 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma is a noxious force in South African politics. Nowhere was that on clearer display than his comments at the weekend threatening violence if the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) went ahead with its results announcement on Sunday.
After his MK Party claimed vote-rigging without providing a shred of evidence, Zuma said the IEC would “be provoking us” if it announced the result of last week’s poll. “When we stand up and do something, somebody is going to say: ‘These people are violent. They must be shot. They must be arrested.’”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.