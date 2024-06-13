THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: TFG shows how to Bash the competition
The clothing retailer is reaping the rewards of treating its online brand as a proper standalone opportunity rather than an irritation
Local headlines were abuzz with the name “Bash” in the past week. This was thanks to TFG releasing its results for the year ended March 2024. TFG’s numbers showed a decent performance in the core business, but finance costs after its recent acquisition strategy ate up all the profit growth. You wouldn’t have seen much on those points though, as the media latched on to the story about the online platform instead.
It’s hard to blame them, with Bash driving 44.4% growth in online turnover at TFG Africa. These are the sort of numbers we were used to seeing during the pandemic, not in its aftermath. The Bash story is seriously impressive and is doing wonders for resonance with digital-focused customers. Unless a clothing retailer is following a strategy that has extinction as its core aim, these customers are critically important...
