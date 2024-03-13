EDITORIAL: Zuma’s revenge
Can Ramaphosa protect the constitutional order he helped create?
It is fitting that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired the Constitutional Assembly all those years ago, is commander-in-chief at a time when the supreme law of the land is facing a grave threat. Fitting, because he would know better than anyone exactly what is at stake as ex-jailbird Jacob Zuma faces off against a sitting president.
Zuma has declared war on the president and the constitution, saying he would urgently change the law if he returned to the Union Buildings. He believes that it is “unfair to African people” because, after repeatedly failing to follow the law, he was eventually found guilty of contempt of court after he ignored a Constitutional Court order to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture. ..
